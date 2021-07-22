Crowley man accused of 5 counts of attempted murder

A Crowley man is accused of five counts of attempted murder.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, officers from Crowley Police Department responded to W. 12th Street, where there had been a shooting the previous day, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Investigators identified Christopher Moore Jr. as the suspect.

Moore had shot at a vehicle containing fives people, including two small children, that was believed to have been used the previous day in a shooting at the same location, the Chief stated.

The vehicle was occupied by the girlfriend of the suspect that had allegedly shot at Moore the previous day.

The vehicle was struck multiple times by a forty caliber firearm, narrowly missing a toddler in the backseat, according to investigators.

Christopher Moore Jr. was arrested on a warrant on the evening of Wednesday, July 21, 2021, by officers of the Crowley Police Department's patrol division.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of attempted second murder (five counts).

