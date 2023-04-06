Crowley High School student booked in connection to terrorizing threat

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Crowley High School earlier today regarding a threat of violence.

During the investigation, it was determined that a note was placed on a staff members desk with threats of the school being “shot up” on today’s date.

The note was discovered as school was being taken in.

Upon being notified, APSO activated the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) along with other deputies from numerous divisions. The school was placed on lock down as deputies began their procedure for clearing the school of any potential threats.

During the investigation, a person of interest was identified. Through this investigation, a juvenile student has been arrested and charged with Terrorizing.

“Our deputies have trained for threats, especially within our school systems. Though this threat was deemed to be a non-active incident, we will always treat threats as real until the investigation deems otherwise” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.