Crowley conducts aerial spraying to control "mosquito invasion"

The City of Crowley will conduct aerial sprayings on Thursday, September 23 in an effort to control the city's recent "mosquito invasion."

According to Mayor Tim Monceaux, to address the issue the city's mosquito abatement director has increased the formula in the spaying mixture to the maximum allowed by the EPA.

Monceaux says heavy rains from the recent hurricanes and the city's surrounding agricultural environment has "overwhelmingly increased" the city's mosquito population making it "difficult to control."

The city has decided to conduct the aerial spraying in an effort to combat the growing populations.

Aerial applications may begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 23 and continue until 1:00 am with weather permitting.

The spraying is expected to be completed by Thursday or Friday.

"While mosquito season is in full force, when you are outside, please remember to wear long sleeves and long pants and use a mosquito repellent," Monceaux says.

