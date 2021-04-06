Watch
Crowley clinic to hold vaccine event on April 17

A Crowley clinic will administer Pfizer vaccines on Saturday, April 17.

The vaccination event will take place from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Dennis G. Walker Family Clinic, 421 N Avenue F in Crowley.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

The clinic says that appointments are not necessary to receive a shot.

Free hamburgers, chips and a drink will be handed out to those who get vaccinated.

Those who attend must bring their ID / Drivers License and Insurance information (if available).

Anyone with questions about the vaccine event can contact the clinic at 337-514-4757.

