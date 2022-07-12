Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say.

Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.

Guidry wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the pick-up's rear seat were both wearing their seat belts and sustained only minor injuries, troopers say.

A breath test indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment were detected in the driver, trooper said.

However, state law requires that children younger than 13 must be seated in the rear seat of a vehicle if it one is available, so charges are pending and this crash remains under investigation.

For more information on Child Passenger Safety Laws visit: http://www.lsp.org/pdf/LouisianaChild%20PassengerSafetyLaw.pdf

Troop I has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2022.