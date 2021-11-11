Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-10 West near Crowley

I-10 West is closed at LA 13 in Crowley due to a Thursday morning fatal crash.

Crowley Police say one person was killed on November 11 during the crash. The extent of other injuries is unknown, they say.

The incident occurred at 8:00 am at mile marker 80.

According to State Police, the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

DOTD says motorists are able to exit I-10 West using the LA 13 exit ramp.

Drivers will be able to return to I-10 West using the LA 13 entrance ramp.

I-10 West remains closed at LA 13 (Crowley) due to an accident. Motorists are able to exit I-10 West using the LA 13 exit ramp and are able to return to I-10 West using the LA 13 entrance ramp. Congestion is approaching 7 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) November 11, 2021

