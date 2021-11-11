Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-10 West near Crowley

items.[0].image.alt
LaDOTD
I-10 West Crowley closed.PNG
Posted at 9:21 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:13:50-05

I-10 West is closed at LA 13 in Crowley due to a Thursday morning fatal crash.

Crowley Police say one person was killed on November 11 during the crash. The extent of other injuries is unknown, they say.

The incident occurred at 8:00 am at mile marker 80.

According to State Police, the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

DOTD says motorists are able to exit I-10 West using the LA 13 exit ramp.

Drivers will be able to return to I-10 West using the LA 13 entrance ramp.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.