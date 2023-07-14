Contract extension for Acadia Parish's superintendent denied

ACADIA PARISH, La. — A recent vote on a nine-month contract extension for the Acadia Parish superintendent deadlocked.

The contract extension was denied as a result of a 4-4 tie, and no immediate action was taken. However, all parties involved are actively working in good faith to find a solution, according to Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard.

Officials tell KATC their goal is to allow the superintendent to retire in September 2024 and facilitate the selection of a replacement superintendent before that date, as requested by the board president.