Coffee with Sheriff KP Gibson, Sat. Nov. 20

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:36 PM, Nov 19, 2021
ACADIA PARISH — Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson is hosting "Coffee with the Sheriff" this Saturday, Nov. 20, at Sunny's Fried Chicken in Church Point.

The event will begin at 8 A.M. and end at 9 A.M.

The community is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and visit with the sheriff.

