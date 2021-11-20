Coffee with Sheriff KP Gibson, Sat. Nov. 20

ACADIA PARISH — Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson is hosting "Coffee with the Sheriff" this Saturday, Nov. 20, at Sunny's Fried Chicken in Church Point.
The event will begin at 8 A.M. and end at 9 A.M.
The community is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and visit with the sheriff.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers