Cleco customers without power in Crowley

In Crowley, there are hundreds of Cleco customers without power Saturday evening.

According to Cleco's outage map, around 540 customers were affected. Their maps show an area of Northeast Crowley is affected by the outage. As of 8:00 pm, 201 customers are still without power.

Some residents in the area say the power has been out since Saturday afternoon around 3:00 pm.

KATC has reached out to Cleco officials for information on the outage and when power may be restored and what may have caused the issue.

This article will be updated as more information is available.

