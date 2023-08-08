City of Rayne Water Supply restores pressure; boil advisory lifted

RAYNE, La. — According to Michael Judice, Waste & Water Superintendent, the City of Rayne Water Supply has restored the pressure within the water supply system to above the minimum level required by the Louisiana Administrative Code - Sanitary Code.

Water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health were negative for coliform bacteria, officials report. As a result, the precautionary boil advisory has been lifted.

The water is safe for consumption.