Church Point rescinds boil water advisory

The Town of Church Point has rescinded its boil water order for residents in the affected area.

Some residents of the town were placed under the advisory on Thursday, May 6 until further notice.

Streets where the boil water advisory has been lifted include:

North Beaugh, East Plaquemine, Jack, North Ethel, North Sylvia, East Rosella, North Huckaby, North Louis, North Moss, North Joel, Labbie, North Brasseaux, Lena, Hamilton, Delahoussaye, Saint Jude, North Franques, North Barousse, Leonie.

