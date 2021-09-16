Church Point Police seeking missing man

The Church Point Police Department is asking for help in locating a man reported missing by his family.

Police say that on September 14 2021 the family came into the Police Department and filed a missing persons report.

31-year-old Eduardo Olalde was last seen leaving Acadia St Landry Hospital on September 6 2021 at 4:45 pm after seeking medical treatment.

"We are asking if anyone knows the location of Mr. Olalde to please contact the Church Point Police Department so we may advise his family that he is okay," police say.

The Church Point Police Department phone number is 337 684-5455.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel