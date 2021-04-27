Church Point Police release details of with Sonic crash that left several injured

CHURCH POINT, La. — The Church Point Police Department have released more details of an accident that occurred Monday when a pick up truck crashed into a Sonic Drive-in that left several employees injured.

CPPD say they received a call on April 26, at approximately 2:54 p.m. about a vehicle hitting the Sonic building at 149 S Main St. in Church Point, and called for ambulances and first responders upon their arrival.

Police say that a 79-year-old male driver and a female passenger from Duson were found in a white Ford Truck, but were not advising of injuries at the time.

Three sonic employees were inside the building and did sustain minor to moderate injuries from the crash, police say. The three injured were then transported by the responding ambulance services.

Other employees were also in the building but advised they were not injured.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the driver of the truck was pulling into the stall to place an order when his foot slipped and got lodged between the accelerator and the brake.

This caused the truck to accelerate and jump the curbing and went into the north front corner of the building.

Police say the driver of the truck was not cited for the incident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel