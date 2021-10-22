Church Point Police receives reports of criminal mischief involving paintball guns and eggs

CHURCH POINT — Church Point Police Department released a Facebook post on Friday advising parents of the numerous reports they received of private property being shot with paint balls and "egged."

The events took place Thursday night where police say the alleged criminal mischief occurred causing damages to local homes, businesses, and cars.

They say it is no longer child-like fun, but has now graduated into criminal damage.

Their warning, if children are caught they will be arrested.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel