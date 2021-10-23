Church Point police make arrests in paintball incidents

Church Point Police say several individuals have been arrested in connection with paintball incidents.

Officials say that following a joint operation between the Church Point Police Departments Patrol along with Part Time and Reserve Officers several arrest were made Friday night.

Police say they investigated an incident where a person was shot in the face with a paintball gun. Officers were able to locate the vehicles along with the alleged suspects involved and were able to make several arrest.

The arrests were both adult offenders over the age of 18 and juvenile offenders, police say.

The case is being investigated further and other charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Church Point Police say that operations will continue throughout the weekend or "until these incidents of property damage and the injuring of innocent people stop this is not just a childish prank this is serious."

"We are not here to prevent young adults from having fun if they want to get together and have paint ball wars please do but go out in a field or somewhere that property can not be damaged and shoot paintballs at each other who are willing participants not just innocent people walking or driving," police added. "Remember when fun turns into criminal activity then its no longer just innocent fun. Aggressive enforcement of these incidents will continue."

