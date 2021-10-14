Church Point Police looking for man wanted in July drive-by shooting

The Church Point Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an individual wanted in connection with a July drive-by shooting.

Police say Calvin Scott Jr is wanted in the shooting, which occurred in the evening hours of July 12, 2021.

Warrants were issued for Scott, but he has not yet been located.

Scott is 5'11" and weighs 155 pounds. His last known address was Acadian Place Apartments in Church Point, but police say they've received information that Scott may be in the Lafayette or Crowley area.

Church Point Police ask anyone with information on Scott's location to call their local law enforcement agency or the CPPD at 337-684-5455.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel