Church Point Police Department receives donation of bullet proof vests

Local businessman Bob Giles has made another donation of bullet proof vests to Acadiana law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Giles donated 12 bullet proof vests to the Church Point Police Department.

Giles said that donating the vests is just one way that he gives back to the community.

"I am happy to be able to provide the equipment necessary to protect and save the lives of those officers out their faithfully performing their duties each day protecting us," Giles said. "It is so important to build a relationship with all parts of the community and help give back to all parts of your community in any way you can. I try to set that example for other community leaders in hopes of making a difference."

The Church Point Police Department is the fourth department in Acadiana to receive a donation of bullet proof vest from Giles.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a donation of bullet proof vests in January.

