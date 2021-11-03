Church Point plans "Coffee with the Sheriff"

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson is looking forward to his next "Coffee with the Sheriff," according to an event created on Facebook Wednesday.

"Coffee with the Sheriff" will be held on Saturday, November 20, at Sunny's Fried Chicken in Church Point beginning at 8:00 A.M.

For more information about the event, it is available at this link.

