Church Point PD updates to new phone system

Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 18:29:17-05

Church Point Police Department upgraded to a new phone system and are addressing any confusion the community may have in the process of contacting the department.

According to their update on Facebook, the department's original number, 337-684-2074 , has been transferred to the new system.

They say, their number on Google, 337-684-2074, is a fax number and is incorrect. Their fax number cannot ring or cannot be answered.

All phone calls to Church Point PD will be recorded with the new phone system.

