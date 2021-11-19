Church Point PD updates to new phone system

Church Point Police Department upgraded to a new phone system and are addressing any confusion the community may have in the process of contacting the department.

According to their update on Facebook, the department's original number, 337-684-2074 , has been transferred to the new system.

They say, their number on Google, 337-684-2074, is a fax number and is incorrect. Their fax number cannot ring or cannot be answered.

All phone calls to Church Point PD will be recorded with the new phone system.

