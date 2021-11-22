Church Point PD: Juvenile escapes from facility for second time

Church Point Police say they are searching for a juvenile that escaped from a juvenile justice facility.

Police say the juvenile, identified as Savion Chavis, is wanted for escape from a non-secure juvenile justice facility. Chavis allegedly recently broke into and stole a gun and a vehicle in Church Point, according to police.

This is the second time, they say, that Chavis has escaped custody.

" I am asking everyone to please lock their vehicles and remove all keys from the vehicle. This juvenile is most definitely coming back to the Church Point area," Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux says.

Police say that all Church Point Officers have been informed and will be on the look out for Chavis. Anyone caught in the presence of Chavis will be charged also.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel