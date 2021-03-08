Menu

Church Point officer hospitalized after pursuit of alleged shooters

KATC photo
Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 07, 2021
A Church Point Police officer was injured today when trying to stop two men wanted in connection with recent shootings.

The officer tried to pull over a vehicle, and a chase began. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle hit the officer's vehicle, sending it into a ditch, where it flipped on its side.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested. Police say they'll have more information later. The investigation is continuing late Sunday.

