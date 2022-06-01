Church Point man accused in Leonie Street shooting

Police in Church have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting at a woman while she was in her vehicle on Leonie Street.

Police say on May 26, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a vehicle on Leonie Street in Church Point.

Officers met with the woman who said that as she was driving down Leonie Street a person ran out and fired at the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the bullet entered the bottom driver’s side door of the vehicle. The victim was able to identify the suspect to the responding Officers. An investigation developed 24-year-old Tyler Alfred as the suspect.

Police say Alfred allegedly shot and struck the vehicle with a single shot.

Warrants were issued and signed by a District Judge for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal use of a weapon.

Alfred was arrested booked into the CPPD jail and transported to the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder Bond and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel