Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Church Point High seniors receive diplomas

items.[0].videoTitle
Church Point High School seniors receive diplomas
Generic graduation
Posted at 9:34 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 00:03:05-04

Seniors at Church Point High School happily celebrated another milestone Friday evening during the school's commencement ceremony.

The ceremony was held on the football field.

Family and friends watched from the sidelines as they cheered their graduates on.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.