Church Point boil advisory lifted

UPDATE: The Town of Church Point announced Thursday that the boil advisory issued August 31 for portions of the town has been lifted.

Officials issued the advisory on Tuesday after a main water line break across from Our Mother of Mercy Church.

The break affected all of district one including a portion of N. Beaugh St., Myrtle addition, Low bottom area, Briscoe St, MLK St., Wilson St.,North Main St. from the city limits to the bridge and all streets connected including Head Start and Church Point Middle School.

Repairs have been made and the advisory has been lifted.

