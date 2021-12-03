Christmas arrives in Crowley

Christmas has arrived in Crowley.

The season kicked off Thursday night as the annual Kiwanis Christmas parade rolled through town.

Floats began on North Parkerson Avenue before heading through downtown Crowley.

The parade featured all of the sights and sounds of the season, from marching bands to floats and, of course, the big guy himself - Santa Claus.

Everyone in the community was invited to participate, whether as a rider or viewer, and enjoy the parade signaling the beginning of the holiday season in Crowley.

