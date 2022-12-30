Chemical used to steal checks at Rayne Post Office; Suspects wanted

According to Rayne Police, unknown suspects forced into the exterior mail drop boxes outside the Rayne Post Office and stole the deposited outgoing mail on December 15, 19, and 29, 2022.

The suspects are said to have used a chemical to dissolve the ballpoint ink before re-writing the check to make purchases or reissue it to a co-conspirator to cash.

Police ask residents to please notify your bank or credit union if you deposited any mail on the above dates into the exterior drop box in Rayne that included a check.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Richard Gray at 337-393-2930 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS (8477).