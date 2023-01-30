Carnival D'Acadie music lineup

CROWLEY, La. — Join the City of Crowley for Carnival D'Acadie, the annual Mardi Gras celebration. This year, Mardi Gras will be held in the Rice Capital and live music will be featured from 10 am until 7 pm.

Tuesday, February 21, on the parking lot at the Enterprise Center at 11 North Parkerson Avenue, Carnival d’Acadie will be highlighted by the annual parade set to roll at 2 pm.

Musical entertainment will kick off at 10 am with Wayne Singleton, followed by Swampland Revival at 12 pm.

There will be a break for the parade, with Adam Lege taking the stage from 3 to 4:30 pm.

Dustin Sonnier will be closing out the day's entertainment from 5 until 7 pm. North Parkerson Avenue from Second Street to the railroad tracks will be closed to traffic.

Food and drink vendors will be situated around the Enterprise Center lot. No ice chests or glass containers will be allowed on the grounds. Souvenir posters and t-shirts will be available for purchase on the grounds.

Carnival d’Acadie is sponsored by the City of Crowley. For more information, call Val Myers at 337-788-4100.