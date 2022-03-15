Burn ban rescinded in Acadia Parish after rains

The burn ban in Acadia Parish has been lifted.

the Acadia Parish Police Jury and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness made the decision to rescind the ban that was issued last week.

Recent rains has alleviated dry conditions within the parish, they said.

The parish-wide burn ban was issued on March 8, 2022, and is rescinded effective today, March 15, 2022.

