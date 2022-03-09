Burn ban issued in Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish has issued a burn ban due to extremely dry conditions in the parish.

Police Jury President, Chance Henry, announced the burn ban for Acadia Parish and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening.

The proclamation, Henry says, prohibits all outdoor burning activities throughout the parish.

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

The order goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

