Branch woman booked in connection with King City shooting

A 31-year-old Branch woman was booked Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting at the King City Grocery Store in Rayne.

Crystal Fontenot was booked with second-degree murder for the July slaying of Johnathan Dixon.

Fontenot had been indicted by an Acadia Parish Grand Jury for her alleged involvement in Dixon's death, Rayne Police say. She remained in the Acadia Parish jail Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

If convicted, Fontenot faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

At the time of the slaying, Rayne Police said they expected "multiple arrests" to follow.