Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Boil water advisory lifted in St. Landry Parish

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Boil Water Advisory
boil advisory
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:48:10-05

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La . – The boil water advisory for Water Works District No. 3 has been lifted.

The advisory was for Area B (Hwy. 103, Pile Ridge, Rayne, Gentry, and Waxia Substation) and Area D (Hwy. 190, Pernie Bailey Road, Woodlawn, Barou Road, and Bayou Gerimond.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.