Boil water advisory lifted in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La . – The boil water advisory for Water Works District No. 3 has been lifted.

The advisory was for Area B (Hwy. 103, Pile Ridge, Rayne, Gentry, and Waxia Substation) and Area D (Hwy. 190, Pernie Bailey Road, Woodlawn, Barou Road, and Bayou Gerimond.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

