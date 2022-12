On Monday, December 12, 2022 Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water to some residents.

Water was cut off for the following roads in the Mire area to perform a line repair:

All of Nicholas Lane North on Osage Trail from Nicholas Lane to 2908 Osage Trail

As a precaution, a boil order has been issued for those residents.

Once samples are cleared, the order will be lifted.