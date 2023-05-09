Boil order issued for some Church Point residents

CHURCH POINT, La. — According to the Mire Branch Water Corporation, water has been shut off for the following roads in the Church Point area in order to perform a line repair: Gayle Drive, Eddie Lane, and St. Romain Lane.

Based on LDH recommendations, a localized boil advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until the water system receives cleared samples after the repair.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for drinking or cooking.