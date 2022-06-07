Boil order issued for customers on Mire-Branch water system

Some customers of the Mire Branch Water Corp. are under a boil order.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 the Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water for the following areas to perform a line repair:

On Tornado Dr in Mire from addresses 1021 to 1410

As a precaution, LDH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until the LDH has cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking. The company will notify customers once the samples have been cleared by LDH.