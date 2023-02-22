Boil order issued

Some customers of the Mire Branch Water Corporation are under a boil advisory after the water was shut off to perform a line repair.

Those affected are on Mire Highway, with addresses from 5171 S to 2181, on Anthony Lane, Burton Sonnier Lane, General Lane, Jean Mar Circle, Pioneer Lane, Lexington Road, and Frontage Road.

As a precaution, LDH recommends that those residents boil their water until samples have been cleared.

This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.