Boil advisory issued for Village of Estherwood

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Estherwood due to repairs.

Residents need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep, or rinsing food. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

