Boil advisory issued for some Mire Branch Water Corp. customers

A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers of the Mire Branch Water Corporation.

Officials say the advisory was necessary after water was shut off on Tuesday, February 15, to perform a line repair.

Customers affected are those living on Grand Prairie Hwy in Mire from addresses 9029 to 9258.

Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.

Officials will notify customers once our samples have been cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

