Boil advisory issued for Mire Branch Water Corporation

Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water for the following road in the Church Point area to perform a line repair: Nicholas Lane from addresses 181 to 238.

As a precaution, Louisiana Department of Health recommends that customers are notified of the localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair.

This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.

Customers will be notified when samples have been cleared by LDH.