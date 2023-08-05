Boil advisory issued for certain areas in the City of Rayne

Rayne, LA - A boil advisory has been issued by the City of Rayne Water System effective immediately due to a main water line break.

The following areas are under the boil advisory:

-Melanie Street heading East to Hutchinson Street

-East Jeff Davis going south to Electa Street

-All of Curtis Drive and Rayne Villa Apartments

Water must be disinfected before consuming by boiling water for at least one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a roiling boil.

The City of Rayne will rescind the boil advisory one the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health deems water samples collected as safe for consumption.