Boil advisory issued after water line break in Church Point

Officials in Church Point have issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday after a main water line break across from Our Mother of Mercy Church.

All of district one is affected, they say.

This includes a portion of N. Beaugh St., Myrtle addition, Low bottom area, Briscoe St, MLK St., Wilson St.,North Main St. from the city limits to the bridge and all streets connected including Head Start and Church Point Middle School.

The areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Crews will begin restoration work at daylight.

An update will be issued once repairs have been made.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel