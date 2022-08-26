Body of missing Acadia man found; woman arrested for hit-and-run

The search for a missing Acadia Parish man has ended with the recovery of his body, and the arrest of a woman accused of hitting him with her vehicle and leaving the scene.

Eric Simar has been missing since August 16. His body was found on the Estherwood Highway on August 24.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Simar was struck by a vehicle, which led to his death.

“Our personnel were able to locate the suspect vehicle involved in this case and confirmed that fragments of the vehicle found the scene matched the vehicle,” Sheriff KP Gibson says.

Deputies arrested Tina Kibodeaux, 46, of Estherwood and booked her with one count of Hit and Run resulting in Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

Simar, 36, was last seen on August 16 in Iota, walking on Gravot Road.

