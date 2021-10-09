Bicyclist struck and killed in Acadia Parish Saturday night

CROWLEY — Louisiana State Police was notified of a crash involving a bicyclist near the intersection of US Hwy 90 and Roy Road, about 1 mile east of Estherwood around 7:46 P.M. Saturday night.

The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Dexter Lee Lejeune of Crowley.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lejeune was traveling west on US 90 on a Huffy bicycle. At the same time, the driver of a 2020 Ram pickup truck was also traveling west on US 90 and approaching the bicycle from the rear.

The Ram pickup truck struck the rear tire of the bicycle causing Lejeune to be ejected from his bicycle.

Lejeune, who was wearing dark clothing and whose bicycle was not equipped with any lamps or reflective materials, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say Lejeune was transported to a Crowley area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ram was properly restrained and not injured, they say.

Impairment on the part of the driver of the Ram is not suspected.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.

Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three foot rule when passing bicycles.

Troop I has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 52 deaths in 2021.

