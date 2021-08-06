Back to school event to be held in Rayne Sunday

Rayne students will have the chance to attend a fun back to school event this weekend before heading back to the classroom on August 18.

Members of the A&O 21st Century Club will host their Annual City-Wide Family Fun Day and Back to School Event Sunday, August 8.

The event will be held at the Rayne Civic Center; it will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will also be games, refreshments, and school supplies available, and COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel