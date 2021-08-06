Watch
Back to school event to be held in Rayne Sunday

Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:08:57-04

Rayne students will have the chance to attend a fun back to school event this weekend before heading back to the classroom on August 18.

Members of the A&O 21st Century Club will host their Annual City-Wide Family Fun Day and Back to School Event Sunday, August 8.

The event will be held at the Rayne Civic Center; it will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will also be games, refreshments, and school supplies available, and COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

