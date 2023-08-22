Two Texas men arrested in Rayne mail theft investigation

RAYNE, La. — Chief Carroll Stelly has announced a major development in an ongoing investigation.

In December 2022, the Rayne Post Office experienced a theft from its outside mail collection box. After an investigation that took over 1200 hours, two men from Houston, Texas have been arrested, according to the Rayne Police Department.

It's believed that these individuals traveled to Louisiana with the intent to steal checks from mail collection boxes along the I-10 corridor. The investigation revealed that they had targeted post office boxes in six other locations in Louisiana. Evidence indicated that a group of criminals would then alter or duplicate the checks in order to cash them, Rayne Police say.

On February 14, 2023, Rayne detectives secured arrest warrants for Marcus Washington, 22, and Tejuan Thomas, 32. Charges include 1 count of Criminal Conspiracy, 1 count of Theft, 6 counts of Forgery, and 6 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse. Bail was set at $30,000 for each offender by Judge Scott Privat.

Marcus Washington was arrested on separate charges in Harris County, Texas on April 13, 2023. Similarly, Tejuan Thomas was arrested in Harris County on August 16, 2023 on unrelated charges. Both are currently being held in the Harris County Jail awaiting disposition of charges in that jurisdiction. When they are eligible for release, they will be transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail, officials report.

Chief Stelly commended Mr. Brooks Bernard, CEO of Crime Fighters of Louisiana, for his support and collaboration with local law enforcement. Chief Stelly acknowledged that the extensive camera system established by Mr. Bernard throughout Acadiana played a pivotal role in identifying the culprits.