Arrest made in Crowley juvenile's homicide

Acadia Parish, LA - A man is in custody for a January 10, 2023 homicide of a juvenile on Marcel Thomas Avenue in Crowley.

Ken Dwayne Jacob Roy was arrested Sunday, June 18, 2023 by Crowley Police for shooting Marquarius Harmon numerous times with a high powered rifle.

Harmon later died from his gunshot injuries.

Roy is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of intimidating or impeding or injuring a witness, and one count of criminal street gang activity.

Detectives are still following leads in their investigation of at least four additional suspects involved in Harmon's homicide.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip.

