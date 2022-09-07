Arrest made in Acadia Parish for second-degree murder

RAYNE, LA- In Acadia Parish, a man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting Tuesday night.

Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting shots being fired at the intersection of Bailey and West C Street around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, Willie Robinson Jr.,56, of Kaplan was found dead. Officers believe Hulon Williams III,43, shot Robinson for reasons unknown.

Earlier this morning around 1:29 a.m., Officers arrested Williams on Reynolds St. and booked him into APSO Jail on one count of second-degree murder.