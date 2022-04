Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man reported missing on Monday.

Dustin Gill, 28, was last seen traveling on foot near I-10 in Acadia Parish on Sunday, April 17.

He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing an orange hat with a green leaf, blue shirt, blue jeans, tan work boots and carrying a large blue bag.

If you see him, contact detectives at 337.788.8724.

Here are some pictures: