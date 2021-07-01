APSO investigating murder/suicide

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an apparent murder/suicide that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, deputies responded to McCain Road near Goodrich Road outside of Crowley shortly after 11 a.m. regarding a shooting incident.

Once on scene, authorities discovered an adult female and an adult male deceased, Gibson said.

According to the sheriff, the female was driving the vehicle occupied by both deceased individuals. While traveling on McCain Road, the male subject shot the female, then took his own life, Gibson said. The vehicle then came to rest in a ditch on McCain Road.

No further information is being released at this time. We'll update with more as it becomes available.

We want to remind you that help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Suicide Crisis Hotline at 800-437-0303. Or, if you'd rather chat with a counselor via text, you can send the word "HOME" to 741-741.

