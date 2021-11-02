APSO highlights work of Acadia Parish litter abatement program

During the month of October, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Litter Abatement Program says they worked 15 days picking up various types of litter throughout the parish.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a total of 339 bags of trash were picked up long with 14 tires, 2 piles of siding, 2 bumpers, 2 car seats, 2 ice chests, 1 recliner and a freezer.

“I appreciate the work that is being done by this group” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

