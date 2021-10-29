APSO donates surplus vehicles to local police departments

Two local police departments now have additional vehicles in their fleets after a donation from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff KP Gibson says his office recently declared four vehicles as surplus, as they were replaced with newer units for the uniformed patrol and civil departments.

"As we declared these vehicles surplus, we have the option of sending them to auction or supporting our partners in law enforcement by supplying these units to various agencies," Gibson said.

The sheriff's office donated two of the vehicles to the Church Point Police Department and two to the Rayne Police Department.

APSO

APSO

Gibson said their goal is to use the tax payer money in Acadia Parish to help other agencies within the parish.

"The units are more valuable to our partners rather than the low return we would receive from auction. The way I see it is the tax dollars remain in Acadia Parish," he added.

Over the past five years, more than 30 units have been donated to law enforcement agencies to help their efforts in their respective communities, he said, adding that every law enforcement agency in the parish has been supported by the program.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel